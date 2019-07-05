Your dog’s treats may give you salmonella, health officials warn. Cases in 13 states.

What is salmonella and how do you keep from getting it? Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.

The treats you feed your dog could make you or your family sick, health officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating an outbreak of 45 people in 13 states who have become infected with salmonella traced to pig ear dog treats, the agency announced this week. No one has died, but a dozen people have been hospitalized, according to the agency.

The strain of salmonella that’s infecting people is also resistant to multiple drugs, officials said.

So far, cases have been reported in South Carolina, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Dakota, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and California, the CDC said.

People have become infected both when coming into contact with dogs that ate pig ear treats and after touching pig ear treats, according to the CDC. The agency says 34 out of 38 people reported coming into contact with a dog before getting sick. Out of 24 people with available information, 17 said they came into contact with pig ear treats or a dog that was fed the treats, the agency said.

Health officials in Michigan found a different strain of salmonella when testing pig ear treats sold at stores, the CDC said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s working with companies to remove these pig ears treats from the marketplace and find other places they may have been distributed.

However, a common supplier of the treats has not yet been identified by the health agencies.

The FDA advises pet owners who feed their dogs long-lasting treats such as pig ears to monitor their pets while they eat, pick up the treat when they’re finished, keep treats away from children, clean areas where the treat came into contact, wash hands and not allow your dog to lick people or surfaces in your home.