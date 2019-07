7.1 earthquake near Ridgecrest shakes California; state’s strongest shaking in 2 decades

Water comes out of swimming pool in Bakersfield during earthquake Water swayed out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield during an earthquake that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday. It was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in Ridgecrest, California. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Water swayed out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield during an earthquake that occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday. It was a 6.9 magnitude earthquake, which occurred in Ridgecrest, California.

This is a developing story; check with sacbee.com for updates.

For the second consecutive day, an earthquake shook Southern California – this one registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 on Friday night. The strongest earthquake to hit the state in two decades, it was felt widely across California including Sacramento.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit about 8:20 p.m., 11 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, near where a magnitude 6.4 quake hit Thursday morning. It was followed by five aftershocks of magnitude 4.0 or higher in the Searles Valley, an area straddling Inyo, Kern and San Bernardino counties.





According to the Los Angeles Times, Friday’s quake followed by an aftershock first reported as 5.5 in magnitude. It also caused “some fires and other damage” in Ridgecrest and knocked out power to about 1,800 households. Scientists told the Times it appears the fault causing the quakes was growing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Law enforcement personnel in Southern California, mainly in parts of the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles, reported minor damage.

“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” read one social media post by the San Bernardino County Fire District. “One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently.”

Rides at Disneyland in Anaheim were also halted, according to Variety. According to the Times, shaking was not as intense in the L.A. area, about 110 miles from the epicenter, and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The severity of the quake, which was reported for a time with a magnitude of 6.9, was twice the intensity of the 1989 Loma Preita quake that struck the Bay Area in 1989, and was about 22 times stronger than shaking that hit the Napa area in 2014.

The earthquake was felt in Sacramento, about 300 miles from the epicenter. There were also reports of shaking being felt in Stockton and of pool water sloshing in Marysville in Yuba County.

Shaking was also felt as far east as Phoenix and south to Mexico, according to the USGS. In Las Vegas, NBA Summer League action was halted after the quake as speakers above the court swayed for more than 10 minutes at Thomas & Mack Center.

Perhaps the nearest large city to feel the quake was Bakersfield, where shaking went on for almost 30 seconds, according to some reports.

Garrett Pacheco, a firefighter who lives in Bakersfield, said he was out to dinner with his family when they felt the quake strike. He said the shaking lasted about 15 to 20 seconds at the restaurant, where the evening din turned quiet as lighting from above swayed for more than a minute.

“We felt it, definitely. Everybody felt it in the restaurant,” he said. “It was bigger one than the first one, we really felt this one.”

He and his wife, Cynthia, said that while everyone around town has been talking about Thursday’s first quake, not many people were taking it too seriously. They suspected that might change after Friday night.

“It’s kinda crazy. One thing about it, you start thinking, ‘Where was the epicenter and how bad was it?’,” he said.

Seismologist Lucy Jones, a foremost expert in California earthquakes, tweeted shortly after, “So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence.”

In a statement just after 9 p.m., Gov. Gavin Newsom said state resources, including the state Office of Emergency Services, were monitoring the situation and assisting local emergency personnel.





“In response to another large earthquake in Southern California tonight, I have activated the @Cal_OES state operation center to its highest level,” Newsom wrote in a Twitter post. “And the state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders.”

More earthquakes had been expected after the July 4 quake in Ridgecrest was felt across a wide swath of Southern California. Hours earlier, seismologists had said that quake had been followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks and that they might continue for years. However, that quake would now be considered a foreshock to the Friday night temblor.

“This does not make (the Big One) less likely,” Jones told the Los Angeles Times after the first quake Thursday. “There is about a 1 in 20 chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake in the next few days, that we have not yet seen the biggest earthquake of the sequence.”

The quake came as communities in the Mojave Desert tallied damage and made emergency repairs to cracked roads and broken pipes from the earlier quake.

Here in Palm Springs and just felt a massive #earthquake a few minutes ago. Woah. Check out the pool moving for a minute. #earthquakeLA #palmsprings #woah pic.twitter.com/WrervE7U4t — Joey Wilson (@josephpwilson) July 6, 2019

Around 9:20 p.m., a brief aftershock rolled through and could be felt through the Central Valley. The aftershock was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The Fresno Bee’s Marilyn Castaneda, Tim Sheehan and Anthony Galaviz contributed to this report.