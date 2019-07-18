Hot enough to cook biscuits in a car? As Midwest bakes, National Weather Service tries

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

It’s so hot the National Weather Service is baking biscuits inside a car in Nebraska.

And the dough is rising.

The National Weather Service in Omaha tweeted pictures Thursday of its baking experiment as a brutal heat wave scorched the Midwest and other parts of the country.

If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/cXZgdRIgcK — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

The four doughy circles had started to rise in less than an hour.

Update: 45 minutes in. Biscuits are rising. pic.twitter.com/IFGxhV486T — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

By the next update, we learned the baking pan’s temperature had increased to 175 degrees, illustrating how important it is to never leave your children or pets in the car.

Biscuit update: the pan has reached 175 degrees in 60 minuted and the tops of the biscuits are at 153.



This is a good time to remind everyone that your car does in fact get deadly hot. Look before you lock! On average 38 children die in hot cars each year. Don't be a statistic! pic.twitter.com/OBKK1q1F8T — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

Even shady areas of the vehicle get hot, the National Weather Service said.

While the biscuits continue baking, here is an update on the back seat thermometer. After only an hour and in the shade, the back seat is up to 120. #heatsafety #LookBeforeYouLock pic.twitter.com/TjESEgsAMq — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

We haven’t heard yet whether the biscuits are out of the car oven, but others are sharing baking tips in the mean time.