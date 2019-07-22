National

Flying turkey ricochets off a truck into a motorcyclist, killing her, Oregon cops say

A wild turkey flew into the side of a commercial truck Sunday morning on an Oregon highway, then bounced off into the path of a motorcyclist, The Oregonian reported.

The bird, which was hit in the northbound lanes of Highway 97 near Moro, collided with a southbound 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle at 11:30 a.m., KTVZ reported.

The rider, Vanesa Gunther, 55, of Junction City, died after crossing the northbound lanes and striking a guardrail, KPTV reported.

The crash closed the highway “for several hours,” KBND reported.

A 70-year-old motorcyclist died in Michigan in April when a flock of turkeys crossing a road took flight and one struck him in the chest, McClatchy newsgroup previously reported.

