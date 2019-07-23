100 flat tires reported after semi carrying jagged metal overturns, Ohio officials say

A semi-truck lost its cargo, sending a number of jagged pieces of metal spilling across the interstate, police say. Cleveland Fire Department

One flat tire is bad enough, but an interstate in Cleveland, Ohio, was bombarded with 100 — at once.

Tuesday afternoon, a semi-truck on I-77 lost the load it was carrying, sending its cargo spilling across the interstate, WJW reported.

Its cargo? Little jagged pieces of metal, officials say.

HIGHWAY CLOSURE UPDATE: I-77 remains closed from I-480 to I-490. The culprits: a load of metal pieces fell from a truck starting on Grant Avenue, scattered along 77 North to I-490 West ramp. Estimated 100 cars with flats. @CLEpolice @ODOT_Cleveland, @CuyahogaHeights on scene. pic.twitter.com/GKe0X1jwQJ — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 23, 2019

An estimated 100 cars suffered flat tires and the interstate has been closed ever since, Cleveland Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

The pieces resemble the letter H, some solid metal, others sporting two holes across the center bar, photos posted by the fire department show.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, but the Ohio Department of Transportation asked motorists to avoid the area, Cleveland.com reported.

Street sweepers were brought in to clean up the scene, the fire department said.

HIGHWAY CLOSURE UPDATE: @ODOT_Cleveland Street Sweepers on scene! I-77 North remains CLOSED from I-480 to I-490, but the cleanup cavalry has arrived... pic.twitter.com/LVwubYaKeJ — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 23, 2019

Some Twitter users responded to officials’ posts, stating they believe someone should be held accountable.

“That company should be responsible for all of those peoples tire repairs...” one user wrote.

“Someone is getting fired,” wrote another.

Others took to Twitter to express their relief.

“My wife just called me to say she was in the middle of it and thankfully had no tire damage!”