Charges dropped against mom whose twins died after reportedly having drugs in system

The Tennessee woman whose twins died after reportedly being born with drugs in their systems is no longer facing charges, officials say.

Tiffany Marie Roberts gave birth to the premature twins on July 21 and they died two days later, according to a release from the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office.

She was then charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and viable fetus as victim, the district attorney’s office said.

But all of her charges were dropped Thursday in the Hamilton County General Sessions Court in Chattanooga, the release said.

The charges were dropped after the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s Office said its “preliminary findings show the cause of death could not be linked solely with Roberts’ alleged drug abuse,” the release said.

Because of this, “state law did not support prosecuting the case,” the release said.