Beloved writer Toni Morrison is dead at 88. Read some of her most powerful quotes

Toni Morrison, Nobel and Pulitzer Prize winning author, died Monday night at the age of 88, the Associated Press reports.

Morrison, a longtime professor at Princeton University, was known for works including Beloved, Song of Solomon and The Bluest Eye.

Here are some of her most well-loved quotes:

“You wanna fly, you got to give up the s--- that weighs you down.”

- Song of Solomon

“Love is or it ain’t. Thin love ain’t love at all.”

- Beloved

“Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.”

- Beloved

“Oppressive language does more than represent violence; it is violence; does more than represent the limits of knowledge; it limits knowledge.”

- from her Nobel Prize lecture

“Anger ... it’s a paralyzing emotion ... you can’t get anything done. People sort of think it’s an interesting, passionate, and igniting feeling — I don’t think it’s any of that — it’s helpless ... it’s absence of control — and I need all of my skills, all of the control, all of my powers ... and anger doesn’t provide any of that — I have no use for it whatsoever.”

- from a 1987 interview with CBS

“Writers — journalists, essayists, bloggers, poets, playwrights — can disturb the social oppression that functions like a coma on the population, a coma despots call peace, and they stanch the blood flow of war that hawks and profiteers thrill to.”

- PEN award acceptance speech