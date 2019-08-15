Mystery ‘hero’ saved baby and others in El Paso shooting. Cops needs help finding him

Gov. Abbott and O’Rourke call El Paso mass shooting a crime of ‘hate’ Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke called for a confrontation of hatred after a mass shooting at a shopping center in his hometown, El Paso, Texas. And Gov. Greg Abbott called the tragedy that left 20 dead a hate crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke called for a confrontation of hatred after a mass shooting at a shopping center in his hometown, El Paso, Texas. And Gov. Greg Abbott called the tragedy that left 20 dead a hate crime.

El Paso police need help finding a man they say saved the lives of several people, including a baby, during the deadly shooting at a Walmart.

The police department released a photo Thursday of a man in a plaid, short-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap at the Walmart.

“His actions at Wal-mart were critical and lifesaving,” police tweeted. “He needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.”

Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators. Call (915) 212-4040 pic.twitter.com/DpNRIWUrgH — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 15, 2019

Police later tweeted that an infant was among the people he saved.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” police said.

A shooter killed 22 people in the shooting at the Walmart in El Paso on Aug. 3, according to The Associated Press. Authorities said the suspect targeted Mexicans during the attack, the AP reported.