Tons of pot found in truck full of jalapeno peppers in California, Border Patrol says

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection dog picked up on something strange Thursday night in a tractor-trailer shipment of jalapeno peppers at a San Diego crossing, the agency says in a release.

Agents at the Otay Mesa cargo facility inspecting the truck discovered 4 tons of marijuana hidden inside the shipment of peppers, the agency reported.

Officers seized 314 wrapped packages of pot, or 7,560 pounds of marijuana valued at $2.3 million, according to the agency.

“Very proud of our CBP officers in Otay Mesa!” wrote Mark Morgan, acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, on Twitter.

“Last night they seized 7,560 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of jalapeno peppers and on Tuesday they seized another 10,642 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts,” Morgan wrote. “Well done!”

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard recovered 43 bales of marijuana found floating in the Pacific Ocean near Santa Catalina Island by a boater, McClatchy news group reported.