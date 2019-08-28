National
14-year-old who died may have fallen from moving SUV on his street, SC coroner says
A teenager died after likely falling from an SUV that was driving on a South Carolina street, an official says.
Luis Angel Osorio, 14, apparently fell out of his family’s Chevrolet Suburban while it was traveling down the road from his home in Piedmont, according to a news release from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Osorio was found “unresponsive in the roadway” early Wednesday morning, according to the release. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, the coroner’s office says.
The boy was a ninth-grader at nearby Southside High School, according to Coroner Parks Evans.
The cause of death is pending, and “the case is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office,” officials say.
There will be an autopsy on Wednesday, according to authorities.
