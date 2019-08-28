National

Watch frantic dog search airplane for owner who disappeared during flight to NC

Worried dog searches plane for its owner after they “disappeared” on a flight

A concerned pup searches an airplane cabin after their owner temporarily got up from their seat on a flight from New York City to Charlotte. By
A dog was traveling to North Carolina when it noticed its owner was missing — and started a frantic search of the plane.

Video captured the worried pet walking up and down the cabin of a Delta flight on Friday, according to a passenger’s Twitter post.

A few passengers noticed the pooch and reached down to pet it, the footage shows.

Robert Kearley, who took the video, says the animal “paced the aisle for a solid five minutes” during the “minor pupmergency.”

It happened after the dog’s owner got out of a seat during a journey from New York to Charlotte, according to information from Storyful, which posted the video to its site.

Eventually, the search ended with a joyful reunion, Kearley says.

