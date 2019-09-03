Teen learning to drive rushes mom to hospital after road-rage shooting, WI cops say

Five ways to potentially get yourself safely out of a road rage incident Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations for the drivers involved, as well as nearby motorists and bystanders. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of

Family members of a Wisconsin mother who was shot and killed during a road rage incident say she was “a beautiful person,” according to reports.

Tracy Smith, 46, was teaching her 17-year-old son to drive in Milwaukee on Friday when they were hit by another car, WISN reported. When Smith got out of the car, the other driver shot and killed the mother of two before fleeing the scene, according to the news outlet.

Smith’s son had to drive his mother to the hospital, TMJ4 reported.

“Like what kid has to see someone take his mom’s life and then you have to be the one to take them to the hospital?” family member Cheryl Brown said, according to WDJT. “Her boys have to continue through life with their mother not there and then her son that was there, that’s going to affect him for the rest of his life, like he’s never going to be the same.”

Family members are left reeling in the wake of the senseless act.

“What was she supposed to do? Sit there in the car hoping he fled the scene?” Smith’s father Ollie Luckett said, according to TMJ4.

“That was a real weak man move to sit there and shoot a lady in front of her son,” sister Sherrie Luckett said, according to the news outlet.

Family members say Smith, a sergeant at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, will be remembered for her warmth.

“She was a beautiful person. She knew how to treat people. She knew how to talk to people. She was wonderful. That was my oldest daughter, and I wish you knew how I feel,” Ollie Luckett said, according to WISN.

A suspect has been arrested in the incident, TMJ4 reported. No further information has been released.