Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep as the car barrels down Massachusetts road

Tesla driver spotted ‘asleep at wheel’ on Massachusetts highway Dakota Randall was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike at around 3 p.m. on September 8, when he noticed the driver and the passenger of a Tesla next to him appeared to be asleep. Randall said he beeped the horn, but the driver didn’t wake up. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dakota Randall was driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike at around 3 p.m. on September 8, when he noticed the driver and the passenger of a Tesla next to him appeared to be asleep. Randall said he beeped the horn, but the driver didn’t wake up.

Video posted to social media seems to show a Tesla driver asleep behind the wheel.

“Teslas are sick, I guess?” Dakota Randall wrote in a tweet accompanying the video he says he captured Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

In the nearly 30-second video, a man can be seen slumped forward in the driver’s seat against his restraints as the car travels down the road. His passenger also seems to be asleep, her head resting back against the strap of her seat belt.

“It seemed like he had his cruise control on around like 55-60 miles per hour,” Randall told WYCN. “I kind of looked over and saw what I thought was somebody asleep at the wheel and I was like that can’t be right, so I did a double take, looked over and sure enough this guy was just, head between his legs completely asleep.”

Despite honking his horn, Randall says the couple wouldn’t wake up, WBZ-TV reported.

Tesla’s auto-pilot feature is supposed to be used by alert drivers, the company’s website says.

“Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time,” the website says. “While Autopilot is designed to become more capable over time, in its current form, it is not a self-driving system.”

Police say there’s no law in Massachusetts forbidding drivers from “falling asleep behind the wheel of a self-driving car,” WBZ-TV reported.

Randall, however, says he still wouldn’t do it.

“Especially in Boston, it’s scary enough,” he said, according to the news outlet.