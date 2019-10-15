Explosion, fire reported at San Francisco-area NuStar refinery petroleum tanks

Screengrab from KTVU video

An explosion and fire have been reported at the NuStar refinery in Rodeo, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area, The East Bay Times reports.

Television video reports show a shattered tank and another tank ablaze following the 2 p.m. Tuesday incident.

Cal Fire said firefighters are at the scene, describing the situation as two “petroleum tanks on fire that extended into the vegetation.”

Videos were also posted to social media showing the damage.

Major refinery fire in Rodeo, please shelter in place. Literally blew the top off of the facility. pic.twitter.com/UvOw3AEKIY — efrain (@5whiteboy10) October 15, 2019

The Sheriff’s Office Community Warning System issued an alert calling the incident “a hazardous materials emergency in Crockett and Rodeo” and advising people in the area to shelter in place to avoid hazardous materials.

The alert said that “the danger will be much less indoors. Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Unless you are using your fireplace, close your fireplace dampers and vents. Cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels.”

The alert asked locals to stay off the phone and refrain from calling 911 except in the case of a life-threatening emergency.

“Remain sheltered indoors until you receive further official instructions,” the alert said.

Vallejo firefighters said on Twitter that there’s no shelter in place for the city, but that residents in South Vallejo “with sensitive respiratory systems are advised to limit time outside.”

The incident follows reports of flaring at nearby refineries following a 4.5-magnitude quake Monday night.