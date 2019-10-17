National
Not-so-smooth criminals get stumped by woman’s car, Colorado police say
Two robbers in Colorado couldn’t quite pull off their heist after they encountered a little modern technology in a woman’s car, police say.
A woman in Arvada had just pulled into her driveway and began gathering up her belongings when two men approached her car on Monday, police said in a news release.
One of the men pointed a gun at the woman and demanded she hand over the vehicle, police say.
When the two men tried to start the car, however, they were stumped by the push-button ignition and couldn’t figure out how to get it going, police say. Instead, the men grabbed some of the woman’s belongings before making a break for it.
The two suspects are still on the loose and are described as Hispanic men, one wearing a dark Adidas hoodie with a bandanna over his face and the other wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, police say. Both men were armed with a “black semi automatic handgun,” according to police. They’re believed to have been driving an orange Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 720-898-6774.
