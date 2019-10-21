‘Pokemon Go’ player shot to death after spotting a robbery, New Mexico police say

When a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend spotted a robbery while playing “Pokemon Go” in a New Mexico park Friday night, they tried to flee, KOAT reported.

But the robbers sprayed her vehicle with gunfire, striking Cayla Campos in the back of the head and causing her to crash into a nearby house, KOB reported. Campos later died of her injuries.

The fatal encounter took place near Bianchetti Park in Albuquerque shortly before midnight, KRQE reported.

“I heard a great big bang and thought it was thunder,” said neighbor Karen Johnson, reported The Albuquerque Journal.

Police are seeking the drivers of two vehicles, one a red car — possibly a Ford Mustang — and the other a silver four-door sedan, KOB reported.

Campos and her boyfriend were driving around playing “Pokemon Go” when they stopped at the park, according to KOAT..

“Her and her boyfriend always make a loop around this park before they go home and play ‘Pokemon Go’ because their apartment is literally right there,” said friend Cody Bell, KRQE reported.

That’s when they spotted two people robbing another person sitting in a vehicle near the park, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

Campos turned her vehicle around to escape when someone opened fire on it, killing her, according to the publication.

“She was just such an amazing person,” Bell said, KRQE reported. “She was my closest friend. I am just devastated that she is gone.”

A family member said Campos had taken a year off from college but planned to return to become an oral surgeon, The Albuquerque Journal reported.