Landscaper stumbles upon grenade as he clears brush — and Oregon cops find 3 more

A landscaper working in southern Oregon stumbled upon what he thought was a grenade on Tuesday, according to police.

Stephen Rodgers of Monument Landscape Services said he was clearing blackberry bushes at a parking lot near a McDonald’s in Grants Pass on Tuesday morning when he found what he thought was an unexploded grenade — and then an explosive technician who responded discovered three more, KTVL reports.

Police said the grenades will be tested to see if they were “live,” according to KTVL.

Oregon State Police secured the devices and the street nearby was reopened, local authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

The spot where the grenades were discovered is near a Chevron gas station and a cannabis shop, according to KDRV.

“Thank you for your patience in this matter,” police said.

Earlier in the day, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety asked people to avoid the area near the parking lot where the explosive was reported.