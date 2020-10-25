These restaurants are giving out free treats to celebrate Halloween. What to know

Ready your costumes — Halloween is just around the corner. And several companies are offering free food to celebrate.

Spooky season may look a little different this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed trick-or-treating a “high risk” activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still dress up and safely celebrate.

Several companies are giving away tasty treats in honor of Halloween.

Here’s where you can get your hands on some free food.

Krispy Kreme

The doughnut chain is giving away a free doughnut to anyone who shows up in-store or in the drive-thru in a Halloween costume on Oct. 31 at participating stores, the company said in a news release.

The best part? You get to choose your free doughnut.

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

Steak ‘n Shake

Kids 12 years old and younger can get a free kids shake at any Steak ‘n Shake on Halloween when they show up in costume, the company said in a news release.

Flavors range from vanilla to chocolate chip cookie dough to Reese’s peanut butter cup.

You can find the Steak ‘n Shake closest to you here.

QuikTrip

Kids 12 and under who go to any QuikTrip in costume between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween will receive a free vanilla ice cream cone, the convenience store chain said in a news release.

Find your nearest QuikTrip here.

IHOP

Kids 12 and under can get a free Mr. Mummy Pancake in-store from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., the company said. The offer is available at participating locations and limited to one per child.

Place an order of at least $20 online or through the app, you also receive a free Mr. Mummy Pancake, which is a large green pancake with icing “bandages” and bananas for eyes.

You can find your closest IHOP here.

McAlister’s Deli

Kids 12 and under dressed in costume can get a free kids meal at McAlister’s Deli from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, the company said. An adult must purchase an entree.

Find you nearest McAlister’s Deli here.

Chipotle

The chain is bringing back its annual Boorito promotion, but with a twist.

This year, Chipotle will release 500,000 buy-one, get-one offers across TikTok, Instagram and Twitter between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31, the company said in a news release.

To claim the BOGO offer, you’ll have to text the keyword to 888-222 before they’re all snatched up. The BOGO offer can only be redeemed through the Chipotle app or online, the company said.

The Great Pumpkin

Okay, this isn’t exactly food, but it is a Halloween staple.

News broke last week that “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” won’t appear on broadcast television. It will, however, be available for free to non-subscribers on Apple TV+ from Oct. 30-Nov. 1.