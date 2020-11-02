LSU fraternity member accused of hazing that landed student on life support, cops say

A Louisiana State University student and Phi Kappa Psi fraternity member faces criminal charges in an alleged hazing incident that left a freshman student fighting for his life.

Terry Pat Reynolds II was arrested on charges of felony and misdemeanor criminal hazing after surrendering to LSU police on Monday in Baton Rouge, according to university officials. Reynolds is also charged with failure to seek assistance after a Phi Kappa Psi pledge suffered severe alcohol poisoning after he was reportedly hazed.

“The university has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth,” LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said in statement obtained by McClatchy News.

Ballard said the university’s Student Advocacy & Accountability office plans to conduct its own investigation.

Reynolds’ arrest comes after a two-week investigation by campus police into a pledge’s hospitalization after a night of partying with his frat brothers on Oct. 19, according to The Advocate.

Friends took him to Baton Rouge General Medical Center where he was immediately placed on life support after a toxicology screening showed his blood alcohol level was .451 — nearly six times the legal limit, the newspaper reported, citing police. In an affidavit, authorities said hospital staff noted the victim had a “pink frothy foam” oozing from his nose and mouth, indicating organ failure, according to WWL-TV.

The student, listed in the report as “Victim 1,” has since recovered.

Reynolds was reportedly a ringleader in the “festivities” in which pledges were forced to guzzle alcohol until it was all gone, the news station reported. Text messages obtained by police showed Reynolds ordered several pledges to come to his off-campus residence that night.

Despite reports of multiple students “blacking out,” LSU police noted that no one ever called 911, according to WWL-TV.

Those caught hazing could face jail time under the Max Guver Act, named after a Georgia native and LSU freshman who died as a result of hazing in 2017. The law, introduced by Georgia Sen. John Albers earlier this year, expands the definition of hazing and establishes punishments for said crime.

Criminal hazing carries a sentence of 10 years of imprisonment, a $25,000 fine or both it results in death or serious bodily harm.

“With legislation like Senate Bill 423 in place, we are sending a strong message that hazing will not be tolerated in our state,” Albers said at the time.