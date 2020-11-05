Invasive jellyfish big enough to harm boats, fishing gear spotted in SC, photos show

A jellyfish that can wreak havoc on boats and fishing equipment was spotted in South Carolina.

The species, called Australian spotted jellyfish, was seen off the coast of Murrells Inlet, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources said on Wednesday. Photos show a disc-shaped creature floating just beneath the surface of the water, where experts say it can cause serious harm.

Far from its habitat in the Pacific, the invasive jellyfish is a predator to native species and clogs up nets used to catch shrimp, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“These jellies can form large ‘blooms’ that gobble up fish and shellfish eggs and damage boats and fishing gear,” the S.C. Department of Natural Resources wrote in a Facebook post.

It’s not the first time an Australian spotted jellyfish has found its way into waters of the southeastern United States.

In 2017, wildlife officials say one was found in the Broad River. And this fall, several were seen along the North Carolina coast, causing a nonprofit group to warn of “detrimental impacts,” McClatchy News reported.

“As its name implies, the Australian spotted jellyfish ain’t from around here — but it has been introduced far and wide beyond its original range in the Pacific,” likely first arriving through the Panama Canal, according to officials.

The species, also known as white-spotted jellyfish, gets to “about the size of a beach ball,” experts say. The world’s waters have various species of jellyfish, which can grow from 1 millimeter to 6 feet wide and have tentacles stretching even longer, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

If you see an Australian spotted jellyfish, officials recommend contributing to the federal government’s research online at nas.er.usgs.gov/SightingReport.aspx. In October, the nonprofit Science by the Sea suggested taking the animals from the water and moving them onto shore, an action that kills them, McClatchy News reported.