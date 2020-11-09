This city in Texas is among the best places for veterans to live, report says

One of the best places for veterans to call home is right here in the Lone Star State, according to a new report.

Austin nabbed the No. 5 spot on Wallethub’s list of the best cities to live in for veterans, released Monday.

Orlando, Florida, ranked first followed by Irvine, Claifornia; Tampa, Florida; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

To determine the rankings, personal finance site Wallethub says it assessed the 100 most populated cities in the United States on several factors across categories including employment, economy, quality of life and health.

Austin received its highest score in quality of life, which evaluated cities on veteran population, projected growth of veteran population and the number of restaurants and entertainment businesses that offer veteran discounts per veteran population.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Austin earned 11th place in the category.

The city’s next highest ranking — 22nd — was in health, which looked at factors including the number of Veterans Affairs health facilities per veteran population, quality of VA health facilities and the number of VA benefits administration facilities per veteran population.

Austin’s lowest ranking — 31st — was in the employment category, which assessed cities on veteran unemployment rate, job growth, share of military skill-related jobs and the number of veteran-owned businesses per veteran population.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked:

▪ Forth Worth ranked 23rd overall, with its highest ranking — 22nd — in the health category.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ San Antonio nabbed the No. 24 spot overall, earning a high ranking — 8th — in economy, which assessed cities on factors including housing affordability, veteran income growth and median veteran income, according to the report.

▪ Laredo ranked 28th overall, with its highest ranking — 4th — in economy.

▪ Plano nabbed the No. 32 spot overall, and Arlington ranked 47th followed by Dallas at 48th.

▪ Irving ranked 52nd overall but had the lowest percentage of veterans in poverty, according to the report.

▪ Houston landed in the No. 68 spot overall.