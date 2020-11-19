KFC is giving its restaurants a ‘modern’ facelift spurred by the pandemic. Take a look

Kentucky Fried Chicken is re-imagining its restaurants to provide a more “digital-forward and contactless experience” for customers in the age of coronavirus.

The fast food chain debuted two new design concepts this week and joins a growing list of restaurants looking to “modernize” its dining spaces to reflect changing consumer habits and preferences amid the pandemic.

Before COVID-19 hit, KFC executives say customer behavior “was already shifting toward a digital experience/preference” and that the growing trend has proven the need for a new, more efficient layout. The restaurant saw its drive-thru sales surge 60% in the third quarter, as well as an increasing reliance on third-party delivery partners such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“With the increase in online ordering, delivery and drive-thru, the new design will take the stress out of the ordering process for both KFC restaurant employees and customers,” the company said in a news release.

Some KFC restaurants will have a two-lane drive-thru option. Image courtesy of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The first of the new designs emphasizes an “elevated drive-thru experience” featuring two pick-up lanes, one of which is dedicated to mobile orders. Chains such as Starbucks and Burger King have made similar moves to enhance their drive-thrus amid a consumer push for more on-the-go options, McClatchy News reported.

KFC customers can also retrieve their delivery and mobile orders via a digital cubby system specifically designed to tamp down customer-employee contact, according to the news release. The system would allow orders to be “delivered directly from the kitchen to the cubbies for ease of operation.” Some locations will also feature self-serve kiosks.

Curbside pickup is also an option with designated parking spots for customers who order ahead on the KFC app, and marked spaces for third-party delivery drivers. For customers who wish to dine al fresco, the new concept offers an outdoor seating area dubbed the “Colonel’s Porch.”

The second “off premise” design is much smaller in terms of square footage, scrapping the traditional dining room for a layout that focuses on drive-thru, delivery and carry-out options.

Both designs feature “a modern take” on the KFC’s iconic red and white stripes and will include a brightly lit red bucket that directs customers to the new pick-up areas for mobile and online orders.

Rather than remodeling restaurants with the current “American Showman” design, KFC says it plans to build several new locations modeled after the Next Generation layouts. The designs are set to debut next year with locations in Berea, Kentucky; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Westfield, Indiana, executives said.