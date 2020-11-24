Netflix pulls ‘Chappelle’s Show’ from platform at comedian’s request amid pay dispute

Netflix apparently removed “Chappelle’s Show” from its platform early Tuesday at the request of comedian Dave Chappelle, who has criticized ViacomCBS for licensing the show without paying him.

The 47-year-old comedian, who addressed the issue during a recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday explaining that he had asked Netflix to remove the former Comedy Central series.

“People think I made a lot of money from ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ he said in the video. “When I left that show I never got paid. They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me.”

This is a developing story.

