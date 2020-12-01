Captain indicted in boat fire that killed 34 people in California, feds say

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the dive boat Conception is engulfed in flames after a deadly fire broke out aboard the commercial scuba diving vessel off the Southern California Coast. The captain of a scuba diving boat that caught fire and sank off the coast of California last year, killing 34 people who were trapped below deck, was indicted Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, on federal manslaughter charges for one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File) AP

The captain of a California dive boat that caught fire last year, killing 34 people, was indicted Tuesday, the Department of Justice said.

Jerry Nehl Boylan, 67, of Santa Barbara, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 34 counts of seaman’s manslaughter, officials said in a news release. He was named in the indictment as the “captain and master of” the P/V Conception, the Department of Justice said.

Boylan is expected to turn himself in, according to the Department of Justice.

“The Conception was a 75-foot, wood-and-fiberglass passenger vessel that docked in Santa Barbara Harbor,” officials said in the news release. “During a Labor Day weekend dive trip last year, the boat carried 33 passengers and six crew members, including Boylan.”

On Sept. 2, 2019, a fire broke out and engulfed and sank the boat while it was anchored. All 34 people who had been sleeping below deck were trapped inside and died. Five crew members, including Boylan escaped and survived, according to the Department of Justice.

The indictment says he violated three safety measures, including failing to have a night watch or roving patrol, failing to conduct sufficient fire drills and failing to conduct sufficient crew training.

“As a result of the alleged failures of Captain Boylan to follow well-established safety rules, a pleasant holiday dive trip turned into a hellish nightmare as passengers and one crew member found themselves trapped in a fiery bunkroom with no means of escape,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said in the news release. “The loss of life that day will forever impact the families of the 34 victims.”

One charge of seaman’s manslaughter has a statutory maximum penalty up to 10 years in federal prison.