Planning a national park trip? Here’s when you can visit for free in 2021

National parks across the country will be free to visitors on six days next year.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that all sites will have multiple entrance fee-free days in 2021.

The dates for 2021 include:

“Each of the fee-free days celebrates or commemorates a significant event, including the establishment earlier this year by President Trump of the Great American Outdoors Act,” Margaret Everson, counselor to the secretary, said in a news release. “The legislation marks the single largest investment ever in national parks and will result in enhanced facilities and expanded recreational prospects for all visitors.”

About 100 National Park Service sites charge an entrance fee that ranges from $5 to $35. On those six days in 2021, visitors will not be charged a fee.

More people have been visiting the national parks than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, 327 million people visited national parks, according to the park service.

“Throughout the country, every national park provides a variety of opportunities to get out in nature, connect with our common heritage and experience the vast array of benefits that come from spending time outdoors,” Everson said. “Hopefully the fee-free days will encourage everyone to spend some time in their national parks.”