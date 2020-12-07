500 mostly maskless fans crowd in for Trey Songz. Ohio club hit with COVID violations

Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the Columbus club Aftermath with violations of coronavirus health orders after fans attended an indoor Trey Songz concert. Photo from Ohio Investigative Unit

An Ohio concert venue was cited for “egregious” COVID-19 violations after 500 fans packed a Trey Songz show, authorities say.

The Columbus club Aftermath hosted the popular singer for a show on Saturday. Undercover agents spotted mostly maskless fans crowded on the dance floor, bar and stage, according to the Ohio Investigative Unit. Some shared alcoholic beverages and drank from a bottle passed among groups, authorities say.

The Ohio Investigative Unit is a division of the state highway patrol that enforces alcohol, tobacco and food stamp laws. Last month, Ohio issued a three-week curfew and limits on mass gatherings as coronavirus cases surged.

The concert was presented by Branson Cognac, a brand by 50 Cent. The rapper shared video of the event on his Instagram.

“There was very little going on as far as any attempt for social distancing,” Eric Wolk, the Ohio Investigative Unit enforcement commander, told WCMH on Sunday. “If you had taken that event and put it in 2019, it would have been pretty much the same concert, same event that was taking place last night.”

The venue was cited for improper conduct — disorderly activities.

Trey Songz tested positive for COVID-19 in October. After the diagnosis, he shared a video urging his followers to be careful of the virus.

“I will be taking it seriously,” he said. “I will be self quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

