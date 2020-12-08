Dunkin’ customer stabs teen worker because flavor wasn’t available, Georgia cops say

AP

A customer upset that the doughnut flavor he wanted wasn’t available at a Dunkin’ location in Georgia stabbed a 17-year-old employee, police say.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday inside a Dunkin’ in Union City, about 20 miles southwest of Atlanta, according to police.

The teen employee told police a man in the drive-thru grew angry “due to him not being able to get what he wanted,” according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

The customer left but returned a short time later and began arguing with the worker, police said.

“They both engaged in a physical dispute between each other and once that happened, then he (the suspect) of course pulled out a knife,” Union City police officer Jerome Turner said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.

Officers who responded to the restaurant found the worker on the floor with a stab wound to her left arm, according to the incident report. The teen declined being taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Part of the incident was captured on surveillance video and also on video from a witness, according to police. Although the suspect got away, he left one of his tennis shoes at the scene.

A disturbing video shows a customer with a knife arguing w/ a 17-year-old Dunkin' Donuts employee. She was stabbed in the upper arm but will be ok. Union City Police are trying to use this video and surveillance video to identify the man. Details at 10 and 11 on @FOX5Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/g8rH189HRx — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) December 8, 2020

Officials released surveillance images Tuesday in hopes of identifying the suspect, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“We just don’t want him showing up at another Dunkin’ Donuts or any other business or anywhere in public and having the temper where he can make this kind of an assault,” Turner said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-515-7893.