Missing Idaho 10-year-old found after abductor’s car breaks down, Wyoming officials say

A missing 10-year-old Idaho child was found after her accused abductor’s car broke down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said it was notified of an Amber Alert for the missing girl from Idaho Falls on Dec. 11. Law enforcement said the suspect was possibly heading toward Pueblo, Colorado.

Two days later, a trooper found a broken down car similar to the one described in the Amber Alert on the side of the road near Rock Springs, Wyoming.

“The trooper spoke with the driver and received inconsistent and vague responses,” highway patrol said on Facebook. “The driver also initially told the trooper he was alone in the vehicle. The trooper detained the driver and again inquired if the female suspect from the Amber Alert was inside the car.”

The driver, identified as Eugene A. Trujillo, later admitted the woman and child were in the car, officials said, and the child was not harmed. Trujillo and Gabriella A. Rodriguez, the passenger in the car, were both arrested.

“Trujillo has been charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, accessory before the fact, and child endangerment with methamphetamine,” officials said. “Rodriguez has been charged with kidnapping, interference with custody, child endangerment with methamphetamine, and two counts of third-offense possession of a controlled substance.”