Gas station receives a bomb threat — from coworker pulling a prank, Kentucky cops say

A gas station in Draffenville, Kentucky, received a bomb threat by a coworker. Google Maps

A gas station employee was arrested Sunday on accusations she pranked her coworker with a bomb threat, Kentucky police say.

An employee at Five Star Gas Station in Draffenville told police “she was receiving messages from an unknown number” stating someone was going to blow up the location, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police bomb unit investigated the threat and cleared the gas station, according to the sheriff. Investigators said they determined a coworker called in the bomb threat as a prank.

Amber Carr, 21, of Paducah, was charged with terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, harassing communications and wanton endangerment, according to the sheriff’s office

Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said the threat — coming two days after an explosion rocked nearby Nashville — was taken seriously, WPSD reported.

“You always worry about copy cats anytime something like that gets media attention,” McGuire said. “You always worry about... distressed individuals that want some type of attention for some type of cause.”

Draffenville is in southwestern Kentucky about 125 miles away from Nashville.