Dog food and cat food recalled for ‘elevated levels’ of poison produced by mold

Nine lots of Sportmix dog food and cat foods have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said 28 dogs who ate the food died and another eight got sick.

The problem, according to the FDA-posted recall notice written by Sportmix manufacturer Midwestern Pet Foods, is aflatoxin. The poison, which comes from the mold Aspergillus flavus, can grow on pet food ingredients such as corn.

“Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal,” said a statement from Amber McCoig, deputy director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine Division of Compliance. “We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available.”

Aflatoxin caused a recall of 23 dog food brands made by Sunshine Mills in September and October.

Aflatoxin poisoning can cause sluggishness, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice. There might also be liver damage.

This recall covers:

▪ 50-pound bags of Sportmix Energy Plus, Lot Nos. 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3 and 03/03/22/05/L2.

▪ 44-pound bags of Sportmix Energy Plus, Lot No. 03/02/22/05/L3.

Sportmix Premium Energy Plus FDA

▪ 50-pound bags of Sportmix Premium High Energy, Lot No. 03/03/22/05/L3.

▪ 44-pound bags of Sportmix Premium High Energy, Lot No. 03/03/22/05/L3.

Sportmix Premium High Energy FDA

▪ 31-pound bags of Sportmix Original Cat Food Recipe, Lot No. 03/03/22/05/L3.

▪ 15-pound bags of Sportmix Original Cat Food Recipe, Lot Nos. 03/03/22/05/L2 and 03/03/22/05/L3.

The pet foods can either be returned to the place of purchase or thrown away. Either way, sanitize bowls, cups, storage materials and anything the food might have touched.

For questions, contact Midwestern Pet Foods at 800-474-4163, ext. 455, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, Eastern time, or by email at info@midwesternpetfoods.com.