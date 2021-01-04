Chipotle launches new rice option that’s Whole30 and keto-friendly, company says

Chipotle is temporarily adding cauliflower rice to its menu. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) AP

Chipotle is ringing in 2021 with a new plant-based menu item.

The burrito chain is adding a new rice option to menus nationwide: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Chipotle announced Monday.

Described as “freshly grilled riced cauliflower,” the item is seasoned with cilantro, lime and salt, much like the restaurant’s classic white rice recipe.

Chipotle is adding Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice to its menu for a limited time. Chipotle

Chipotle says cauliflower rice is compliant with Whole30, keto, Paleo, vegan and vegetarian diets.

“Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food,” Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “That’s why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals.”

Cauliflower rice is an additional $2 and available in-store and online through Chipotle’s app and website. It can also be ordered via third-party delivery.

The item will only be available for a limited time, though Chipotle didn’t say how long.

Cauliflower rice is also a key ingredient in Chipotle’s four new Lifestyle Bowls. The chain rolled out Lifestyle Bowls in 2019 with pre-chosen ingredients that align with popular diets.

Lifestyle Bowls with cauliflower rice include:

Whole30 Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole

Keto Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese and guacamole

Vegetarian Salad Bowl: Lettuce blend, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa and guacamole

Vegan Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn and romaine lettuce

Cauliflower rice was highly requested by customers before Chipotle tested the dish in Denver and throughout Wisconsin in 2020.

In April, CEO Brian Niccol said the coronavirus pandemic had stymied some of Chipotle’s planned launches, CNBC reported. However, Chipotle announced in November it would begin testing smoked brisket as a protein option at more than 60 restaurants in Cincinnati and Sacramento.