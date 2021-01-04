Dad drowns trying to save kids ‘swept out’ to sea on California beach, officials say

A 29-year-old father drowned at Blind Beach near Jenner, California, trying to save his two young children swept away by a wave. The kids are missing. Screengrab from KTVU video

When a “sneaker wave” snatched two young children playing close to the water from a Northern California beach Sunday, their father didn’t hesitate, authorities say.

The 29-year-old man jumped into the ocean to try to save his children, ages 4 and 6, off Blind Beach near Jenner, Lt. Michael Raasch of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office told KNTV.

“Apparently he grabbed onto the 4-year-old and was trying to pull him in and apparently got swept out further,” Raasch said, KPIX reported.

Another wave knocked the children’s mother to her knees in the 2 p.m. incident, fire officials told KTVU. She was able to escape the rough surf, but her family was swept out to sea.

His wife and a friend pulled the father from the water and performed CPR on him until rescuers arrived, KGO reported. He died on the beach, and the children were lost at sea.

“When the cavalry got here, we were searching for the kids, we found a pair of shoes that washed up, and a jacket, but no sign of kids,” Raasch told the station. “We looked for hours.”

A high surf advisory is in effect on the coast until Tuesday, KPIX reported.

“Very rough seas, very active right now,” Raasch said, according to the station. “The waves are very treacherous, even very strong swimmers would have trouble getting out of the water.”

The family had recently moved to Sonoma County from out of state, KGO reported.