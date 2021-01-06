National

Evacuations at multiple buildings at U.S. Capitol complex amid DC protests

Capitol Hill staffers were asked to evacuate Wednesday amid protests over voter certification, according to reports.
Capitol Police have evacuated staffers from the Madison and Cannon buildings at the U.S. Capitol complex amid protests in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The evacuations from the buildings come amid protests over Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote. Inside the chamber has remained calm.

Video posted to Twitter shows protesters breaching the Capitol and fighting to get through police.

No other information has been released.

Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
January 06, 2021 10:36 AM
