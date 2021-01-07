Teen killed by grenade that could have been sold at NC antique mall, officials say

The ATF warns a North Carolina antique mall may have unknowingly sold multiple live MK2 hand grenades, like the one pictured above, which can explode. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

A hand grenade that killed a Virginia teenager two days before Christmas may be one of several such explosives unknowingly sold by a North Carolina antique mall, authorities warn.

The grenade, which could have been purchased from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, was thought by store employees to be a harmless dud, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The grenades were thought to be ‘inert’ MK2 grenades, a style used during World War II. ... At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor buyer(s) believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous,” an agency statement released Thursday said.

The ATF is asking for the public’s help tracking down the grenades, which the store sold in June, and anyone who bought them, according to the statement.

The ATF knew of at least one potentially live grenade in late December, and issued a warning at that time, McClatchy News reported.

But the problem is likely bigger than previously thought.

“Subsequent information provided to ATF indicates additional grenades were possibly sold from the same vendor in June 2020,” the statement said. “Law enforcement is concerned the grenades purchased from the vendor may contain live explosives and could be hazardous to the public.”

Authorities say they’re not sure how many of the grenades were sold, or to who, as cash-only transactions are common at the store.

Anyone who bought a grenade from the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in June 2020 is asked to call the ATF’s Charlotte office at 704-716-1800, or the Washington office at 202-648-8010.