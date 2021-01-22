Mom shoots and kills 5 young kids before turning gun on herself, West Virginia cops say

Five children and a mother died in a murder-suicide, West Virginia officials say. Photo by Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A mom shot and killed five young children then turned a gun on herself in West Virginia, officials say.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday announced the results of an investigation into a fire that tore through a house near Williamsburg on Dec. 8. The area is roughly 115 miles southeast of Charleston, West Virginia.

The blaze “totally destroyed the home” and burned it to the ground, officials said.

Among the remnants of the home, officials discovered the bodies of five children ages 1 to 7, the sheriff’s department said. A medical examiner later recovered shotgun pellets from four of the kids’ remains, and an X-ray showed pellets inside the fifth child.

Also found dead at the scene was 25-year-old Oreanna Myers, the mother of three of the deceased children and stepmother to two others, WSAZ reported.

“Our moral fabric finds it unconscionable that a mother could harm her own children or take their life,” Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan said Thursday during a news conference.

Officials said they determined Myers set the fire intentionally, and the kids’ deaths were ruled homicides. The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information about the children on Friday morning.

“We can’t determine why Oreanna Myers chose to end the lives of five children and then take her own life,” Sloan said on Thursday. “However, through all the facts and evidence obtained during this investigation and all of the information that’s been acquired, that is what we concluded did occur.”