More diabetes medication recalled because its carcinogen content is too high

Nostrum Laboratories is recalling one more lot of 750 mg Metformin HCl Extended Release Tablets two months after recalling four lots of metformin and one month after pulling another lot of metformin.

One recall, two expansions, one reason: NDMA content over the FDA’s daily limit of 96 nanograms per day.

NDMA, N-Nitrosodimethylamine, is classified as a “probable human carcinogen,” meaning it’s likely to cause cancer. Levels in the recalled metformin exceed the FDA standard, but it’s not as if you’ll get cancer from the next metformin dose. Continuing to take the metformin would increase, over time, your chances of getting cancer.

As with other drugs recalled for NDMA content, the manufacturer and the FDA claim there’s more danger to your health in immediately stopping the drug without a backup treatment for the problem it’s addressing, type 2 diabetes in this case.

“Consumers should consult a healthcare professional to obtain a replacement or a different treatment option,” the recall alert states. “It could be dangerous for patients with type 2 diabetes to stop taking their metformin without first talking to their healthcare professional.”

If you have medical questions about this recall, contact Nostrum at 816-308-4941, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, or email quality@nostrumpharma.com.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.