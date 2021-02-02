EA Sports’ beloved ‘College Football’ video game making a comeback. Here’s what to know

EA Sports made a lot of fans happy on Tuesday with its announcement that it is bringing back it college football video game. Twitter screen grab from @EASports

EA Sports nearly broke Twitter on Tuesday after announcing that it is rebooting its college football series for Generation consoles.

EA partnered with “collegiate licensing company CLC to make sure they had the FBS schools, traditions, uniforms and playbooks — among other things — ready to go for the game,” ESPN reported.

“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt told ESPN. “I don’t think a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports branded apparel, that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?’”

The last college football video game the company created was in 2013.

A date for the game drop hasn’t been announced. But Holt did say that it won’t be in 2021.