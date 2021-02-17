Staying warm in frigid weather can increase fire risk. Here are tips to stay safe

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a warning about increased fire risk as families heat their homes to stay warm during dangerous winter weather. Stock image

With extreme winter weather comes increased risk for heating-related fires, according to fire safety officials.

A dangerous cold snap with snow, ice, freezing rain and frigid temperatures has put much of the U.S. in a deep freeze, with icy conditions hampering much of the Midwest as well as Texas and Mississippi.

Officials have issued warnings about increased fire risk as families turn up the heat to keep warm during the winter storm. Firefighters were forced to watch as flames sparked by a wall heater engulfed a home in Abilene, Texas, after power outages cut off the city’s water supply. In Mississippi, fire officials said there have already been several heating-related fire deaths, including one involving a chimney.

“Many parts of the state will not get a break from this extreme cold, ice, and snow for a few more days,” Mississippi State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said in a statement. “When heating your home, keep flammable objects like furniture, clothing, mattresses or bedding away from heat sources like fireplaces and space heaters.”

To further avoid fire risk, residents should check that all smoke alarms are working properly and have a backup battery if the power goes out, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Using a surge protector is also suggested, though unnecessary appliances should be left unplugged.

Only one heat-producing device, such as a space heater, should be plugged into an electrical outlet at a time, fire officials say.

Using an oven, stove top or wood-burning stove to heat your home is also discouraged.

If you've lost power, check out these tips before hooking up the generator. https://bit.ly/T5-generator-safety #txwx Posted by Texas State Fire Marshal on Friday, February 12, 2021

When power is lost, many may turn to portable generators for electricity. Officials warn such devices can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning if used improperly.

The colorless, odorless gas, also known as the “invisible killer,” is responsible for more than 150 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Generators should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas as far away from windows, doors and vents as possible, fire officials say. Heavy-duty electrical cords should be used to connect generators to household appliances, and the devices should only be placed in dry areas.

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed throughout the home, the latter of which fire officials said should be tested at least once a month.