‘The Muppet Show’ features disclaimer on Disney+ about ‘harmful impact’ of stereotypes

‘The Muppet Show’ was recently added to Disney+, and the service has added a disclaimer about the harmful impact of stereotypes. Disney+

Jim Henson’s iconic “The Muppet Show” was added to Disney+ last week, and the streaming service included a disclaimer on many of the episodes.

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer reads. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

Disney+ previously added the same disclaimer to many classic Disney movies on its service, including “Peter Pan,” “The Jungle Book,” “Dumbo,” Aladdin” and “Lady and the Tramp,” McClatchy News reported.

The warning label on the show’s content details page was added to 18 episodes starring Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, Variety reported.

One of the episodes features Johnny Cash singing with a Confederate flag shown in the background, according to Newsweek. Another episode includes Jonathan Winters impersonating a Native American, Vulture reported.

Labels have also been put in front of episodes starring Steve Martin, Kenny Rogers, Jim Nabors and others, Variety reported.

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the disclaimer continues. “To learn more about how stories have impacted society visit: www.Disney.com/StoriesMatter.”

Rather than removing the content, Disney+ said it is keeping them up to use it as “an opportunity to spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all.”

“The Muppet Show,” which ran from 1976 to 1981, was added Friday to Disney+.