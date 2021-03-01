Donald Glover puts California hidden gem of a house on the market for $4M. Take a look

The artist/actor put his posh La Cañada Flintridge estate on the market for a cool $4 million Screen grab from Realtor.com

Donald Glover, the multi-talented showstopper who created Childish Gambino, has listed his La Canada Flintridge estate in Hollywood for $4 million according to Realtor.com.

The “Community” and “Atlanta” star purchased the house in 2016 for $2,744,500, OK Magazine reported. The sale is being handled by Andrew Morrison from REDWOOD Real Estate Brokerage.

Fire pit in backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Sophisticated Hillside Hideaway — with an edge,” the listing said. “This MCM jewel was re-envisioned by noted architect Barbara Bestor, featuring several elements inspired by her epic award-winning restoration of Lautner’s Silver Top in Silver Lake. Balanced with the strengths of site and the structure’s native architecture (Keith Marston c. 1953), artisanal specialists plus curated materials from around the country contributed to this exceptional estate, a prime example of organic modernism.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The three bedroom, three and a half bath house rests in the semi-remote hills of La Canada Flintridge, where Glover also owns another, larger house, Dirt reported. This smaller property is stretched across over 3,200 square feet and offers spectacular views of the Angeles National Forest.

Sliding glass door Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The current configuration was influenced by the directive to create a restorative sanctuary,” the listing said. “Well-considered features and finishes throughout succeed in promoting relaxed and comfortable living in a warm and inviting environment. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views complement the common living areas, thoughtfully deployed wherever possible to blur the distinctions between interior and exterior living.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary retreat has a bedroom that opens up to a private wood deck. The primary bathroom features dual vanities and a glass shower that’s skylit and “open to the natural elements,” Dirt said.

Actor/rapper Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino attends the 4th annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Glover is the creator, producer, director and co-writer of the FX hit series “Atlanta” ad is also a Grammy-Award winning rapper with the stage name “Childish Gambino.” He’s also starred in films like “The Martian,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and the NBC sitcom “Community.”