Private island compound with 4 homes listed for $8 million in Washington. Have a look
Ever dream of living in the luxurious seclusion of your own private island compound surrounded by lush scenery? Now you can — for $8.25 million dollars.
A 29-plus acre estate in the San Juan Islands, northwest of Washington state, features four homes and 4,000 feet of waterfront access, the listing said.
The property, known as Blakely Island even comes with it’s own marina that can house up to two yachts.
“The privacy, the views and the proximity of the homes to the water makes it feel like you’re a part of the sea and the islands,” said the owner, Janet Taggares, to Masion Global.
The compound is composed of four houses, each with their own names: The Caretakers’s House, the Hill House, the Duplex and the main houses, known as the Cook Shack.
“The area is private and quiet and abounding in flora and fauna,” Taggares said. “We are seeing interest from folks with large yachts, those looking to create a family estate for many to come enjoy and people who want to escape the craziness of the current state of affairs on the mainland.”
The island is accessible by plane or boat.
