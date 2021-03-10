National
Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know
Taco Bell is continuing its string of menu additions with what it calls an “iconic” fan-favorite.
No, it’s not the Mexican Pizza — it’s the Quesalupa that will be returning to menus.
To jog your memory, the Quesalupa is a cross between a Chalupa and a cheese quesadilla: the Chapula shell is stuffed with a blend of melted cheese then filled with ingredients including beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.
It will be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide starting March 11 for $2.99 a la carte or $6.99 as part of a combo with two crunchy tacos and a large drink. Taco Bell recommends verifying prices with your local restaurant.
Don’t want to wait? Taco Bell Rewards members can get their hands on the Quesalupa a day early on March 10.
To register for the beta rewards program, just download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account, the chain said. Early access to the Quesalupa is only available on orders placed through the app for in-store and drive-thru pick-up. It’s not available for delivery orders or web pay-ahead, pick-up orders.
Taco Bell initially launched the Quesalupa in 2016 then tested its return in Knoxville, Tennessee, in September.
As rumors of the Quesalupa’s nationwide return spread, fans took to social media to share their excitement — and try to hasten the process.
The Quesalupa is the chain’s latest in a flurry of menu additions since slashing several items last year.
Taco Bell called the cuts an effort to simplify its menu and create a “faster and more seamless restaurant experience” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the items slashed was the beloved Mexican Pizza, the exit of which sparked a Change.org petition to save the dish. In early October it had more than 80,000 signatures and Mexican Pizza fans are still signing — as of Wednesday it has more than 160,000.
There’s been no news as to whether it will return.
The Quesalupa will land at restaurants the same day Taco Bell’s AVA-certified vegan potatoes permanently return to menus as a bean substitute and on two dishes: The Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.
Taco Bell announced in February it would be joining the chicken sandwich game and testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco at restaurants in Nashville and Charlotte. The chain is planning for a national release later this year.
