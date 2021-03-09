Historic island mansion from 1800s in South Carolina lists for $21 million. Take a look

The 16-acre property features two structures: the mansion and a “creek house.” Screen grab from Realtor.com

Before it was burned to the ground by British troops in 1780, a mansion on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, was owned by Arnoldus Vanderhorst, a colonel in the Revolutionary War. However, around 1800, Vanderhorst, who would go on to become the governor of South Carolina, built its replacement, The Wall Street Journal reported.

And now, that mansion, along with some surprising additions built by the current sellers, is on the market for $21 million.

The six-bed, 6.5-bath estate received a series of updates in 1995, restoring the interior “for comfort and efficiency, while maintaining its historic heritage,” the listing said.

Down the footpath of the mansion, a ”creek house,” which serves as an indoor-outdoor gathering venue, has multiple bars, a hot tub on the deck and an oyster station.

While it’s quite the stunning package now, the mansion stood vacant for most of the 20th century, Victoriana Magazine reported.

The mansion “was abused as a barn to store hay, had its piazza removed, and its main stair balustrade stolen. Old photos show that the plantation house was in a deteriorating condition for decades. Nevertheless, the house was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1973,” Victoriana said.