At least eight killed in head-on collision during police chase, Texas officials say

Eight people died in Val Verde County after Department of Public Safety troopers were chasing a pickup truck and it crashed with another car, officials said.
At least eight people died on Monday in a head-on collision between two vehicles during a police chase, Texas officials said.

A Texas Department of Public Safety official said in a statement to McClatchy News that the crash occurred Monday afternoon when DPS troopers were pursing a red Dodge pickup truck and it crashed head-on into a white Ford F-150.

“Due to injuries sustained, eight undocumented passengers from the Dodge pickup were pronounced deceased on scene,” the official said. “The driver and a child passenger from the Ford pickup and one undocumented passenger from the Dodge pickup were transported to a hospital in San Antonio and are in stable condition.”

According to the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the red pickup truck tried to leave the scene of the crash but was apprehended and taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center, KENS5 reported.

Highway 277 was closed in order to remove the vehicles from the roadway and to investigate the crash, according to KABB.

