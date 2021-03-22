12-year-old stabbed in neck while waiting in line at McDonald’s, Pennsylvania cops say

A 12-year-old boy was stabbed at a Pittsburgh McDonald’s, police say. Google Maps screenshot

A 12-year-old boy waiting in line at a McDonald’s restaurant was stabbed in the neck Saturday, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police initially said the boy was in critical condition, but he was upgraded to stable condition, according to WTAE.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing on Saturday afternoon. Police say the boy was standing in line with his family when 51-year-old Charles Edward Turner tackled and slashed his neck, according to WPXI.

Turner also bit one of the boy’s family members who was trying to help, according to police, WPXI reported.

Turner later punched and kicked officers as he was taken into custody, according to WTAE.

The boy was transported to a hospital, according to police.

A box cutter and a piece of a razor blade that broke off it of were found by police where the stabbing took place, KDKA reported.

“It’s really quite a tragic thing on a beautiful Saturday downtown,” said Cara Cruz with the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, according to KDKA.

Turner was charged with criminal attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault and resisting arrest, police say.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, according to police.