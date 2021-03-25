National

Newly built ‘trophy’ mansion hits market for $22 million in California. Take a look

The mansion’s indoor/outdoor concept
The mansion’s indoor/outdoor concept Screen grab from Realtor.com

High above the city lights of Los Angeles, a new contemporary mansion with breathtaking views and spanning over 10,000 square feet has graced the market for $21.99 million.

LA house #2.jpg
View of Los Angeles Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, constructed by international architecture firm XTen Architecture, “is bright and airy, and with its vast, glass pocket doors, it embodies the indoor-outdoor living for which Southern California is well known,” according to Mansion Global.

LA house #4.jpg
Indoor/outdoor concept Screen grab from Realtor.com

Mere moments away from the famous Sunset Strip, the six bedroom, 7.5 plus bath estate is the perfect setting for any host looking to entertain out of their lavish home.

“When I came in the first thing I felt was this energy, this wellness,” said Vincent Dimauro, the house’s listing agent. “There’s a “natural, organic warmth; all the white oak, the view.”

LA house #8.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The primary suite occupies the second lower-level along with a movie theater, office with a full bathroom, a bar and car gallery with a turntable to show off multiple automobiles.

Outside, the property boasts an infinity pool and spa along with a fire-pit deck on the primary suite’s wraparound terrace.

LA house #9.jpg
Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
