Popular radio host Dr. Laura lists California estate for $22.8 million. Take a look

Dr. Laura Schlessinger — the popular and controversial talk show host — has listed her serene, ocean-side Santa Barbara estate for $22.85 million.

Schlessinger told Mansion Global that her reason for selling off the stunning property is simple: she’s downsizing.

“You’ve heard of the movie ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,’ well I’m shrinking my world,” Schlessinger told Mansion Global.

The main house is a nine-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom estate flowing across almost 8,800 square feet of elegance. There is also a pool house and tennis pavilion.

“Stunning resort-like grounds with ultimate entertaining areas and ocean view patios surrounded by natural beauty and ever-present views,” the listing on Terry Ryken, the agent who holds the listing, wrote. “Your own private sanctuary with pool, spa, lighted north-south tennis court, pickleball court, putting green and plenty of verdant lawn space to play badminton, croquet or volleyball.”

Inside the main house, stunning features include a formal dining room, remodeled gourmet kitchen, a first floor with four bedrooms, game room with a bar and a media room.

The primary suite resides on the second floor and has a private patio that overlooks the scenic Pacific Ocean. There is also a secondary suite with its own balcony as well.

Above the garage is a one-bedroom guest apartment with a separate entry.

Dr. Laura Schlessinger stops for a moment during her morning talk show in her Los Angeles studio on Feb. 17, 1997. (AP Photo/Susan Sterner) Susan Sterner AP

Dr. Schlessinger has an internationally syndicated radio show, “The Dr. Laura Program” that can be heard on XM Satellite Radio. The relationship guru was hit with controversy after saying a racial slur multiple times on the air in 2010, CNN reported.