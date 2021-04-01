Bigfoot and aliens? National parks have fun with April Fools’ posts. Take a look

Zion National Park posts photo of Bigfoot for April Fools’ Day. Zion National Park

It’s not every day there’s a Bigfoot sighting at a popular national park — but on April 1 there were several.

According to social media posts from parks across the country, there were two Bigfoot sightings, aliens spotted in Utah, a massive whale in Montana, and other weird things happening in the U.S. on Thursday.

Officials at America’s national parks are having lots of fun poking fun at tourist legends and superstitions for April Fools’ Day. People loved the absurd posts, no matter how believable they were.

“In case I’m the only nerd who follows every national park, let it be known that their social media managers are completely winning April Fools Day,” one person on Twitter said.

Here are some of the jokes it seems like no one is actually falling for: