4-year-old dies after teen in stolen SUV slams into family’s car, Georgia cops say
A 15-year-old is accused of getting behind the wheel of a stolen car before crashing head-on into another vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Atlanta, according to Georgia authorities.
A 4-year-old is dead, and the child’s father is fighting for his life.
Atlanta police said the crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. when officers were notified about a stolen Honda Pilot nearby, according to a news release.
Officers spotted the vehicle a short time later, and the suspects sped off in the SUV, according to police.
The SUV was driving on Lakewood Avenue when it slammed into another car carrying a father and his son. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the 4-year-old died from his injuries.
Atlanta police said the father remained in critical condition on Thursday.
Officers told WSB-TV there were at least six people inside the stolen SUV. Two — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old — were arrested at the scene, police said.
The 17-year-old was cited for possession of a firearm under the age of 18. The 15-year-old was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, police said, and released to his parents.
The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said additional charges are pending.
