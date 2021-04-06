California mansion with nightclub and 2 theaters listed for $18 million. Take a look

Outdoor entertainment piazza Photo screen grab from Realtor.com

Some mansions are grand enough to have it all, especially during a global pandemic. This Tuscan-style estate in Newport Coast, California, has everything and more, including an outdoor entertainment piazza. And it can be yours for $17.99 million.

Pool and backyard area Photo screen grab from Realtor.com

“6 Shoreview in ultra-exclusive Pelican Point is a true legacy property, encompassing two estates with a combined living space of over 19,000 square feet on 31, 674 square feet of exceptionally private ocean view land,” the listing said. The estate also features the work of “an all-star cast of design and construction talents” that includes architect David Ko, interior designer Thurston Boyd and theater designer Theo Kalomirakis.

Staircase Photo screen grab from Realtor.com

According to the listing, the massive villa combines Italian architecture with California coastal style, and the vision radiates through open designs that allow the ocean air to breeze through the rooms of the two houses on the property.

Bedroom Photo screen grab from Realtor.com

In total, the houses have eight bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, chef kitchens, ocean views from the primary suites, and elevators.

Theater Photo screen grab from Realtor.com

“Other highlights include two state-of-the-art theaters with D-Box motion technology and director’s quality sound, lighting and projection, a nightclub, Italian bistro, and massive lounge with bar,” the listing said.

Bar Photo screen grab from Realtor.com

“The grounds span a pool/spa, outdoor kitchen, pizza oven and subterranean parking for six cars. Ideal coastal location with access to world-class beaches, resorts, shopping, dining and entertainment.”

The larger of the two theaters is referred to as “Paradiso,” according to The Orange County Register, and is the brainchild of Kalomirakis.

Gaming Photo screen grab from Realtor.com